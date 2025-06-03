Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

UCO Bank said its board has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, replacing Sujoy Dutta, General Manager.

Sumit Khandelwal, 48, holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Bachelor's degree in Law. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB). Khandelwal has served in various roles across corporate branches, zones, and departments of the bank. He brings with him over 15 years of rich banking experience. Prior to his appointment as CFO, he served as Zonal Head, New Delhi.

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India undertaking. As of March 31, 2025, the bank had a network of 3,302 domestic branches and two overseas branches one each in Hong Kong and Singapore along with one representative office in Iran. Of the total branches, 2,031 (61%) are located in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank also operates 2,522 ATMs and 10,653 Business Correspondent (BC) points, bringing the total number of customer touchpoints to 16,480 as of March 31, 2025.

 

The banks standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of UCO Bank shed 0.70% to Rs 34.03 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon