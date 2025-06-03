Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 54.82 points or 0.73% at 7589.52 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.04%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.6%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.46%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 1.44%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.97%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.53%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.34%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.46%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.41 or 0.58% at 52903.35.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 29.1 points or 0.18% at 15816.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.45 points or 0.17% at 24674.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 220.61 points or 0.27% at 81153.14.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 1008 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.4%

Anant Raj Ltd Spikes 1.75%

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

