Man Infra set to launch its highly anticipated Vile Parle project

Man Infra set to launch its highly anticipated Vile Parle project

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Man Infraconstruction announced the successful acquisition of the Commencement Certificate (CC) for its highly anticipated Vile Parle project. This key milestone sets the stage for the formal launch of the project, which is expected to take place shortly after securing the necessary RERA approvals.

Located on Swami Vivekanand (S.V.) road the project offers excellent connectivity to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, railway station, airport, beach and entertainment hubs. This is the first cluster development of Vile Parle West and yet another successful cluster development by MICL Group.

The Vile Parle project spread over 3 acres comprise 10 residential towers, each 15 storeys high. It offers a total carpet area for sale of approximately 3.5 lakh sq. ft.featuring premium 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK residential spaces. The project has total estimated sale potential of over ₹1,200 crores. The project is executed through a JV entity of MICL Group under asset-light Development Management (DM) model.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

