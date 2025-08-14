Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Man Infraconstruction declined 3.55% to Rs 156.35 after the company reported a 28.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.57 crore on a 46.5% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 182.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 79.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a decline of 29.4% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA (excluding other income) tanked 51.38% to Rs 40.6 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 22.2% in Q1 FY26 as against 36.2% in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses fell 44.02% to Rs 147.75 crore during the quarter from Rs 263.91 crore in Q1 FY25. Construction materials and equipment costs stood at Rs 57.40 crore (up 2.19% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 18.08 crore (down 7.9% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, real estate revenue was Rs 81.44 crore (down 64.05% YoY) and EPC revenue was Rs 102.24 crore (down 11.49% YoY).

Collections remained steady at Rs 234 crore, supported by timely execution of ongoing projects.

Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction, said, "With sales momentum continuing in Q1FY26 supported by steady collections and timely execution, MICL continues to build on its operational performance. Our strengthened liquidity position of around Rs 800 crore positions us well to capitalize on strategic opportunities, particularly in acquiring premium projects across Mumbai's sought-after micro-markets. This aligns well with our vision to expand our portfolio while maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals, viz., EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in the EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial, and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

