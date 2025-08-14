Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

The PVs sales were 3,40,772 units in July 2025. The 3Ws sales were 69,403 units and 2Ws sales were 15,67,267 units in July 2025.
SIAM commented that all vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the PVs segment has remained subdued so far which de-grew marginally by (-) 0.2%, as compared to July of 2024, posting sales of 3.41 Lakh units in July 2025.
3Ws posted their highest ever sales of July in 2025 of 0.69 Lakh units, with a growth of 17.5% as compared to July 2024. 2Ws segment grew by 8.7% in July 2025, as compared to July 2024, with sales of 15.67 Lakh units.
With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian Auto Industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content