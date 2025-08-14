Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 28.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.46% to Rs 182.90 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 28.30% to Rs 55.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.46% to Rs 182.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 341.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales182.90341.62 -46 OPM %22.2024.45 -PBDT82.34115.10 -28 PBT79.95113.22 -29 NP55.5777.50 -28
