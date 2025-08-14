Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 91.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 24.50 croreNet profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 91.49% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.5024.45 0 OPM %42.0031.74 -PBDT10.326.08 70 PBT8.604.58 88 NP8.104.23 91
