Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 145.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 168.56 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 145.18% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 168.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.56156.05 8 OPM %20.2714.92 -PBDT35.2824.41 45 PBT19.169.14 110 NP12.975.29 145
