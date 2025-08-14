SAB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.87% to Rs 6.47 croreNet profit of SAB Industries reported to Rs 46.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.87% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.4713.17 -51 OPM %3.25-11.39 -PBDT46.61-1.71 LP PBT46.54-1.78 LP NP46.48-1.85 LP
