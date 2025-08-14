Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 50.87% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries reported to Rs 46.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.87% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.4713.17 -51 OPM %3.25-11.39 -PBDT46.61-1.71 LP PBT46.54-1.78 LP NP46.48-1.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 145.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 145.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 227.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 227.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon