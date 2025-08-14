Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 150.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.55% to Rs 628.77 croreNet profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 150.17% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 628.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 453.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales628.77453.82 39 OPM %8.027.75 -PBDT31.4819.86 59 PBT19.398.59 126 NP14.565.82 150
