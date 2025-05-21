Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 27.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 137.07 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 27.39% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 137.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.86% to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 509.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.07117.71 16 509.15432.49 18 OPM %8.347.63 -8.438.05 - PBDT5.083.86 32 16.4014.43 14 PBT2.871.88 53 8.076.59 22 NP2.001.57 27 6.055.09 19
