Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 276.27 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers declined 22.93% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 276.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.34% to Rs 115.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 1099.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1206.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales276.27295.76 -7 1099.761206.20 -9 OPM %21.6721.51 -22.0627.61 - PBDT50.8458.68 -13 209.38295.86 -29 PBT36.1846.42 -22 155.38247.61 -37 NP26.1233.89 -23 115.18183.83 -37
