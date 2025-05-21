Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 86.47 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 11.38% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.18% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 342.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.4785.73 1 342.09290.07 18 OPM %2.433.24 -2.563.14 - PBDT2.472.50 -1 10.278.48 21 PBT1.861.80 3 7.665.68 35 NP1.861.67 11 7.605.54 37
