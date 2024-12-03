Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries to raise Rs 134 cr to fund capacity expansion and technology upgrade

The funds raised will be utilized to undertake a technology upgrade project whereby the company will be transitioning to production capability of making Alu-Zinc Costed Steel products. Th production capacity will be enhanced from 132,000 MTPA to 180,000MTPA enabling a 36% increase in output and corresponding revenue. The CAPEX being planned by the company also includes a forward integration project whereby the company would be investing in a new and state of the art steel coil coating line which would catapult the capacity of Pre-painted Steel from 86,000MTPA to 236,000MTPA. Additionally, a portion will be allocated to optimize the working capital cycle and establish a captive solar power plant in a phased manner, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient practices.
