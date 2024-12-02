Business Standard
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX advanced 1.90% to 14.70.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,429, a premium of 152.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,276.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 144.95 points or 0.60% to 24,276.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.90% to 14.70.

Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies (India) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

