Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 11196.22 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 2.51% to Rs 3630.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3723.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 11196.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11006.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11196.2211006.18 2 OPM %81.3086.68 -PBDT7629.047803.61 -2 PBT4498.574603.22 -2 NP3630.583723.92 -3
