Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 64.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 64.81% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.291.23 5 OPM %21.7126.83 -PBDT1.200.63 90 PBT1.170.59 98 NP0.890.54 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content