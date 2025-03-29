Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order from Ircon International amounting to Rs 162.58 crore.

The order involves the implementation of integrated tunnel communication, along with railway general telecommunication arrangements, for the Sivok-Rangpo New BG Rail Line project under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway).

The order is valued at Rs 1,62,58,96,785 and is expected to be completed by 28 March 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

Also Read

Reasi-Katra rail link

Over 86,000 elderly benefit from Delhi's 'Teerth Yojana', Rameshwaram tops

RCB vs CSK

IPL 2025: RCB's approach key to historic win vs Chennai - Aakash Chopra

Relief aid, relief material, rescue

LIVE News: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Thomas John Muthoot elected CII South chairman, Ravichandran as VC

Thirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

Bengaluru municipal body unveils Rs 19,930 crore Budget for 2025-26

Shares of RailTel Corporation declined 1.70% to end at Rs 302.70, while shares of Ircon International fell 2.16% to end at Rs 156.30 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

The stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday, 31 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Power Mech Projects wins order worth Rs 972.13 cr from NHAI

Power Mech Projects wins order worth Rs 972.13 cr from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon