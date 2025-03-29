Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Niraj Cement Structurals has announced that its joint venture, Niraj-SPPL JV, has secured a construction contract valued at Rs 115.01 crore from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The official announcement was made after market hours on 28 March 2025.

The order involves the construction of 5 Nos. of VUPs at Km 434+150, Km 452+150, Km 456+000, Km 462+670, and Km 466+270, along with 1 No. flyover at Km 442+610, including approach roads, in the Puintola to Icchapuram section of NH-16 in the state of Odisha. The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

 

The total value of the order is Rs 115.01 crore, and the project is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.

Also Read

Relief aid, relief material, rescue

LIVE News: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu asks people to adopt environmentally conscious lifestyle

Sustainable clothing won't blow a hole in your pocket, say designers. (File photo)

Luxury industry needs to adopt climate-friendly practices: Experts

Dallewal

Dallewal continues indefinite fast despite drinking water, says farm leader

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Oppn fumes over MP govt's 'aspirational youth' label for unemployed people

The companys consolidated net profit surged 65.6% to Rs 2.17 crore, despite a 5.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 119.77 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals shed 0.59% to Rs 54.15 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

As of 29 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 234.14 crore on the BSE.

The stock exchanges will be shut on Monday, 31 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Power Mech Projects wins order worth Rs 972.13 cr from NHAI

Power Mech Projects wins order worth Rs 972.13 cr from NHAI

Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 425 cr

Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 425 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon