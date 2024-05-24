Business Standard
Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 2359.77 crore
Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 35.84% to Rs 561.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 2359.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1775.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.30% to Rs 2188.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1495.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 8848.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6697.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2359.771775.59 33 8848.016697.33 32 OPM %67.2666.95 -67.8165.40 - PBDT810.57622.68 30 3205.962244.80 43 PBT745.52566.56 32 2959.512041.04 45 NP561.53413.37 36 2188.671495.97 46
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

