Business Standard
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 57.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 54.35 crore
Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 57.97% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.39% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 173.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.3544.44 22 173.57170.28 2 OPM %8.567.54 -2.084.62 - PBDT8.548.07 6 10.2317.93 -43 PBT8.297.15 16 6.6515.17 -56 NP9.025.71 58 5.6811.45 -50
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

