Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 353.96 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 302.37% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 353.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.38% to Rs 121.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 908.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 815.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content