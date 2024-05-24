Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 647.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 406.33 croreNet profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 647.93% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 406.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.44% to Rs 38.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 1881.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
