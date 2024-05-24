Business Standard
Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 647.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 406.33 crore
Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 647.93% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 406.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.44% to Rs 38.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 1881.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales406.33482.83 -16 1881.761984.29 -5 OPM %8.284.45 -6.404.53 - PBDT35.2616.88 109 128.8975.62 70 PBT21.253.10 585 73.1722.60 224 NP27.153.63 648 38.4956.14 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

