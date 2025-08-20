Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 87.16 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 15.81% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 87.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.1671.36 22 OPM %57.0055.63 -PBDT10.748.10 33 PBT9.827.37 33 NP6.966.01 16
