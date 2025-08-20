Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of Mihika Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1975.00% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.660.08 1975 OPM %-8.43-87.50 -PBDT0.010.19 -95 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP0.010.14 -93
