Uravi Defence & Technology standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.62% to Rs 8.36 croreNet profit of Uravi Defence & Technology declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.62% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.3611.09 -25 OPM %13.4014.52 -PBDT0.981.25 -22 PBT0.480.65 -26 NP0.370.45 -18
