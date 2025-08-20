Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 5.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.91% to Rs 393.80 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 5.83% to Rs 90.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.91% to Rs 393.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 221.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales393.80221.35 78 OPM %91.5586.32 -PBDT123.37114.65 8 PBT123.10114.42 8 NP90.2285.25 6
