Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 10.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.40% to Rs 18.31 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 10.06% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.40% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.3112.6877.5577.445.685.065.224.743.833.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News