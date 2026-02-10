Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 74.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 281.00 croreNet profit of Uniparts India rose 74.09% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 281.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales281.00208.31 35 OPM %19.9315.37 -PBDT58.9935.34 67 PBT47.6424.70 93 NP33.3219.14 74
