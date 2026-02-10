Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 74.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 281.00 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 74.09% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 281.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.281.00208.3119.9315.3758.9935.3447.6424.7033.3219.14

