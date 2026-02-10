Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 262.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.03% to Rs 93.95 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 262.99% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.03% to Rs 93.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.9564.7811.429.358.305.094.142.014.611.27

