Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 76.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 76.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.4987.0010.69-4.004.45-6.870.58-10.292.68-9.54