Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 82.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 1105.29 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 82.97% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 1105.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1250.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1105.291250.15 -12 OPM %13.5825.11 -PBDT108.55269.90 -60 PBT34.06200.24 -83 NP21.91128.66 -83
