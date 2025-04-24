Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 55.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 536.73 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise declined 55.94% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 536.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.30% to Rs 23.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 2281.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1838.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales536.73542.47 -1 2281.481838.80 24 OPM %1.452.92 -1.941.93 - PBDT7.6513.11 -42 36.0523.90 51 PBT7.0212.57 -44 33.7520.92 61 NP5.1911.78 -56 23.1020.21 14
