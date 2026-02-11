Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.12% to Rs 29.05 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty rose 28.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.12% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.0516.7811.2922.883.013.632.923.541.961.53

