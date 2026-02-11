Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 72.20% to Rs 16.33 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 74.68% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.20% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.3358.74 -72 OPM %42.2544.65 -PBDT7.0226.04 -73 PBT6.4725.49 -75 NP4.9419.51 -75
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST