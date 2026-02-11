Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 74.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.20% to Rs 16.33 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 74.68% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.20% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.3358.7442.2544.657.0226.046.4725.494.9419.51

