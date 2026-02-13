Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 3567.20 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma rose 7.50% to Rs 408.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 3567.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3198.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3567.203198.7925.7725.51838.19675.50615.59488.33408.75380.23

