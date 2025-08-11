Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2435.4, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 2.9% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2435.4, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has lost around 9.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21402.15, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2451.9, down 0.9% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd jumped 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 2.9% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 56.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

