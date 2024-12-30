Business Standard

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd and Ind-Swift Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2024.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd surged 15.12% to Rs 269.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21503 shares in the past one month.

 

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd soared 13.43% to Rs 1385.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2027 shares in the past one month.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 12.74% to Rs 96.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31624 shares in the past one month.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd exploded 12.19% to Rs 18.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd spurt 9.98% to Rs 31.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50628 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

