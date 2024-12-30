Business Standard

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2024.

ITI Ltd spiked 17.38% to Rs 385 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd soared 10.25% to Rs 771.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36729 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd surged 9.90% to Rs 614.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2028 shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd advanced 9.07% to Rs 6954. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 658 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd jumped 6.50% to Rs 174.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; IT shares decline

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax to boost consumption

Sterlite Tech's CEO Praveen Cherian resigns

JSW Energy gains as arm acquires 4.7-GW renewable energy units

BJP reviews organizational elections at New Delhi headquarters

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

