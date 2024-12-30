BF Utilities consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 221.34 croreNet profit of BF Utilities declined 7.82% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 221.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales221.34218.41 1 OPM %75.6268.33 -PBDT143.73118.48 21 PBT125.58102.09 23 NP39.1342.45 -8
