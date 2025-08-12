Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit declines 5.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 548.94 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers declined 5.42% to Rs 20.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 548.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 539.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales548.94539.06 2 OPM %6.816.87 -PBDT29.9531.05 -4 PBT27.6429.01 -5 NP20.5921.77 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content