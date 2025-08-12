Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 141.65 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 13.52% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales141.65133.47 6 OPM %21.2624.42 -PBDT26.5229.68 -11 PBT20.7024.33 -15 NP15.6118.05 -14
