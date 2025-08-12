Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.48% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 70.48% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.791.05 70 OPM %24.5824.76 -PBDT0.380.25 52 PBT0.140.10 40 NP0.140.10 40
