Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 4.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.22% to Rs 89.45 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises declined 4.55% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.22% to Rs 89.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.4585.83 4 OPM %2.843.16 -PBDT2.562.65 -3 PBT2.382.50 -5 NP1.681.76 -5
