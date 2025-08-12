DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 22.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 769.22 croreNet profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 22.85% to Rs 52.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 769.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 625.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales769.22625.43 23 OPM %9.489.34 -PBDT73.8860.22 23 PBT69.7556.83 23 NP52.1542.45 23
