Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 38.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance rose 38.61% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.091.10 -1 OPM %40.3753.64 -PBDT1.551.06 46 PBT1.491.04 43 NP1.401.01 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content