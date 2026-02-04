Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 654.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 46.79 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 654.05% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 46.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.7939.18 19 OPM %17.0110.34 -PBDT6.772.58 162 PBT4.660.53 779 NP2.790.37 654
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST