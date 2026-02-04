Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 654.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 46.79 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 654.05% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 46.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.7939.1817.0110.346.772.584.660.532.790.37

