Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 1566.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.5134.9464.1650.2610.612.069.440.817.000.42

