Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 46.51 croreNet profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 1566.67% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.5134.94 33 OPM %64.1650.26 -PBDT10.612.06 415 PBT9.440.81 1065 NP7.000.42 1567
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST