Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.711.8179.5381.770.770.770.750.740.580.59