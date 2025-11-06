Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.29% to Rs 35.68 croreNet profit of Mansukh Securities & Finance declined 78.64% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.29% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.6862.92 -43 OPM %31.8933.03 -PBDT8.0817.86 -55 PBT6.4915.64 -59 NP2.5712.03 -79
